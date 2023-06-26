PHILIPPINE SEA (June 29, 2023) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) board a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during small boat operations in the Philippine Sea, June 29. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:51 Photo ID: 7889309 VIRIN: 230629-N-NF288-5191 Resolution: 5729x3819 Size: 486.49 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 29 June. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.