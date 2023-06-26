Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Roof Install [Image 8 of 11]

    100th Roof Install

    GUAM

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    As part of recovery efforts following Typhoon Mawar’s landfall last month, Service members install the 100th temporary, emergency roof as part of the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP), in Mangilao, Guam, June 27 . The U.S. Department of Defense and USACE, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Territory of Guam, launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar, which made land fall May 25. (U.S. Army Photo by Frederick Hoyt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 7889021
    VIRIN: 230627-A-VM618-1504
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Roof Install [Image 11 of 11], by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install
    100th Roof Install

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE; Typhoon Mawar; RISEUP; FEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT