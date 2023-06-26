Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Roof Install [Image 4 of 11]

    100th Roof Install

    GUAM

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Guam residents and members of Task Force RISEUP, which is short for Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, celebrate completion of the 100th temporary, emergency roof install during recovery efforts following Typhoon Mawar, June 27, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense and USACE, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Territory of Guam, launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar which made land fall May 25. (Army Photo by Frederick Hoyt)

    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar
    RISEUP

