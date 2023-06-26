As part of recovery efforts following Typhoon Mawar’s landfall last month, Service members install the 100th temporary, emergency roof as part of the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP), in Mangilao, Guam, June 27 . The U.S. Department of Defense and USACE, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Territory of Guam, launched RISEUP to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar, which made land fall May 25. (U.S. Army Photo by Frederick Hoyt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:04 Photo ID: 7889007 VIRIN: 230627-A-VM618-1001 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 0 B Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Roof Install [Image 11 of 11], by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.