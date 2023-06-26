Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 ASC Best Warrior Competition - Ruck March [Image 1 of 4]

    2023 ASC Best Warrior Competition - Ruck March

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SFC Angelica Bridges and SFC Schneider Cyprien compete in the 6-mile ruck march event of the 2023 ASC Best Warrior Competition on June 28, 2023, at Marseilles Training Center.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 16:54
    Photo ID: 7888988
    VIRIN: 230628-A-IK992-1880
    Resolution: 5449x3584
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: MARSEILLES, IL, US 
    This work, 2023 ASC Best Warrior Competition - Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ruck march
    Best Warrior Competition

