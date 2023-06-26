Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIEM Welcomes New Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment Commander

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Carey Phillips 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine held its Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment Change of Command ceremony at the Natick Soldier Systems Center's Hunter Auditorium, June 27. As part of traditional protocol, incoming HHD Commander, Cpt. Aaron Judson (right), received the USARIEM guidon from Col. Michael Cohen (center), USARIEM Commander, after being relinquished from outgoing HHD Commander, Capt. William Neumeier. (Photo by Maddi Langweil, USARIEM Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 16:51
    Location: NATICK, MA, US 
    Change of Command Ceremony

    Change of Command
    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment
    Army Life
    Army Leadership

