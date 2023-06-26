The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine held its Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment Change of Command ceremony at the Natick Soldier Systems Center's Hunter Auditorium, June 27. As part of traditional protocol, incoming HHD Commander, Cpt. Aaron Judson (right), received the USARIEM guidon from Col. Michael Cohen (center), USARIEM Commander, after being relinquished from outgoing HHD Commander, Capt. William Neumeier. (Photo by Maddi Langweil, USARIEM Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 16:51 Photo ID: 7888986 VIRIN: 230627-O-LT771-1851 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.52 MB Location: NATICK, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARIEM Welcomes New Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment Commander, by Carey Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.