Paver bricks are displayed at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2023. The bricks were placed in front of the Military Working Dog Teams National Monument and are dedicated to MWDs killed in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7888642
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-MU509-1241
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT