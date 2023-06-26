Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023

A Basic Military Training graduate is tapped out by her family member during BMT graduation at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2023. Airmen and Guardians remained at attention until someone either tapped them on the shoulder or hugged them to release them from formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US