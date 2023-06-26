Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A Basic Military Training graduate is tapped out by her family member during BMT graduation at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2023. Airmen and Guardians remained at attention until someone either tapped them on the shoulder or hugged them to release them from formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 7888641
    VIRIN: 230427-F-MU509-1198
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    This work, Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    graduation
    BMT
    Tap Out

