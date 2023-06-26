A Basic Military Training graduate is tapped out by her family member during BMT graduation at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2023. Airmen and Guardians remained at attention until someone either tapped them on the shoulder or hugged them to release them from formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7888641
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-MU509-1198
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT