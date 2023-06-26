Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023

    Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A flight of Guardians march across the bomb run during Basic Military Training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2023. BMT is an eight-week program of physical and combat training required in order for an individual to become an enlisted Airman or Guardian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:28
    This work, Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    graduation
    Pass in Review
    BMT

