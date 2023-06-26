A flight of Guardians march across the bomb run during Basic Military Training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2023. BMT is an eight-week program of physical and combat training required in order for an individual to become an enlisted Airman or Guardian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7888640
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-MU509-1136
|Resolution:
|5338x3813
|Size:
|1014.5 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT