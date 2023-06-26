A flight of graduating Airmen presents each of the U.S. States’ flags during the Graduation Parade at Basic Military Training graduation, Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2023. On the second day of Basic Military Training graduation ceremonies, the new airmen march down the bomb run and conduct a pass in review for visiting friends, family, and Air Force officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
04.27.2023
06.29.2023
|7888632
|230427-F-MU509-1128
|6048x4024
|1.68 MB
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, Basic Military Training Graduation April 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
