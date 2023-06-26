WASHINGTON (June 29, 2023) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy Rear Adm. Rune Andersen at the Pentagon, June 29. The two leaders discussed the maritime domain, regional security and stability, and the importance of the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:31 Photo ID: 7888631 VIRIN: 230629-N-KB401-2011 Resolution: 5540x3693 Size: 3.24 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Meets with Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy, by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.