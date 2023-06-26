139th supports Air Defender 2023

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada National Guard, traverses the air space over Germany during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) on June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Sean Navarro)

