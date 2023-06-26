139th supports Air Defender 2023

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules crew led by Lt. Col. Sean Baker receives a pre-flight briefing as part of their final flight of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) on June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Sean Navarro)

