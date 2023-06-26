Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th supports Air Defender 2023 [Image 1 of 8]

    139th supports Air Defender 2023

    GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Sean Navarro 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard, conduct flight operations during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft over Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Sean Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    This work, 139th supports Air Defender 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Sean Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    AD23

