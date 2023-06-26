Senior Airman Yolanda Vazquez Jaimes, 433rd Force Support Squadron force management technician, browses a “Pop Up Bookstore” at the 433rd Airmen and Family Readiness Center, March 4, 2023. The AFRC and the 433rd AW Chaplains Office hosted the event after receiving 3,000 new and used books from Soldiers’ Angels, a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization. Airmen and their family members were invited to take up to 10 free books per person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:58 Photo ID: 7888319 VIRIN: 230304-F-DN745-1000 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.25 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alamo Wing hosts "Pop-up Bookstore", by MSgt Mike Lahrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.