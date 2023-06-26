Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alamo Wing hosts "Pop-up Bookstore"

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Yolanda Vazquez Jaimes, 433rd Force Support Squadron force management technician, browses a “Pop Up Bookstore” at the 433rd Airmen and Family Readiness Center, March 4, 2023. The AFRC and the 433rd AW Chaplains Office hosted the event after receiving 3,000 new and used books from Soldiers’ Angels, a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization. Airmen and their family members were invited to take up to 10 free books per person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:58
    VIRIN: 230304-F-DN745-1000
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Bookstore

