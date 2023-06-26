The inside of the lactation room in the 548th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, is photographed, May 31, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The 548th ISRG created a space for nursing mothers to utilize aligned with the Department of the Air Force Instruction requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:29 Photo ID: 7888295 VIRIN: 230531-F-QO967-1001 Resolution: 7012x4327 Size: 2.03 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering motherhood, the 548th ISRG’s sanctuary for nursing mothers [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.