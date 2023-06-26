Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering motherhood, the 548th ISRG’s sanctuary for nursing mothers [Image 3 of 3]

    Empowering motherhood, the 548th ISRG’s sanctuary for nursing mothers

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The inside of the lactation room in the 548th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, is photographed, May 31, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The 548th ISRG created a space for nursing mothers to utilize aligned with the Department of the Air Force Instruction requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7888295
    VIRIN: 230531-F-QO967-1001
    Resolution: 7012x4327
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    #548ISRG #militarymoms #workingmoms

