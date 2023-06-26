Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month [Image 8 of 13]

    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Soldiers from Tripler Army Medical Center were up bright and early this morning to participate in physical fitness activities in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Retired Col. Bob Gahol joined the group, telling his own story to help raise awareness and inspire the Soldiers and family members of Tripler Army Medical Center.

    See all pics here:
    https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p342519121

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:34
    Photo ID: 7888283
    VIRIN: 230628-D-HQ507-9478
    Resolution: 5315x3614
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month [Image 13 of 13], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT