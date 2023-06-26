Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Soldiers from Tripler Army Medical Center were up bright and early this morning to participate in physical fitness activities in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Retired Col. Bob Gahol joined the group, telling his own story to help raise awareness and inspire the Soldiers and family members of Tripler Army Medical Center.



See all pics here:

