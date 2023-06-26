Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering motherhood, the 548th ISRG’s sanctuary for nursing mothers [Image 2 of 3]

    Empowering motherhood, the 548th ISRG’s sanctuary for nursing mothers

    ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Avila, M.D., holds her daughter, Feb. 16, 2022 in Roseville, California. Avila helped create the lactation room in the 548th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, whilst benefiting from it herself by using the space to nurse her daughter. (Courtesy Photo)

