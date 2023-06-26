Corey Gates, a scientist within the Modeling and Simulation Tools Department Branch at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, is dedicated to supporting the Navy’s mission and determined to make a difference in his LGBTQ+ community.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 11:50
|Photo ID:
|7887991
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-DE005-1001
|Resolution:
|1636x2180
|Size:
|364.72 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corey Gates, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inclusivity, community and warfighter mentality – NSWC Dahlgren Division scientist makes a difference
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT