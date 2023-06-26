Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corey Gates

    Corey Gates

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Corey Gates, a scientist within the Modeling and Simulation Tools Department Branch at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, is dedicated to supporting the Navy’s mission and determined to make a difference in his LGBTQ+ community.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inclusivity, community and warfighter mentality &ndash; NSWC Dahlgren Division scientist makes a difference

    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD
    Corey Gates

