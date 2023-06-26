Fun, friends and Freedom Fest at Dover AFB

A young Team Dover member smiles as Rodney Atkins, an American country music artist, performs during Freedom Fest at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 22, 2023. Freedom Fest, hosted by Air Force Entertainment Live Stage, was free to Department of Defense card holders and featured opening act Ryan Daniel, support act Lonestar and headliner Rodney Atkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

