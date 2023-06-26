Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fun, friends and Freedom Fest at Dover AFB [Image 14 of 18]

    Fun, friends and Freedom Fest at Dover AFB

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force member in combat boots and a country music fan in western boots observe the Freedom Fest concert at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 22, 2023. Freedom Fest, hosted by Air Force Entertainment Live Stage, was free to Department of Defense card holders and featured opening act Ryan Daniel, support act Lonestar and headliner Rodney Atkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7887960
    VIRIN: 230623-F-PU288-1435
    Resolution: 4024x4443
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fun, friends and Freedom Fest at Dover AFB [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Freedom Fest
    Team Dover
    Ryan Daniel
    Air Force Entertainment Live Stage

