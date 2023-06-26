Col. William Shoemate II, the 188th IN BDE commander, passes the colors to Lt. Col. Gary Mullaney, the incoming 3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at the Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart June 28, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7887433
|VIRIN:
|230628-A-XO066-1078
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
