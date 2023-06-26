Lt. Col. Anthony Williams, the outgoing 3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. William Shoemate II, the 188th Infantry Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Higley, the 188th IN BDE senior enlisted advisor, before conducting a Change of Command ceremony at the Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart June 28, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7887426
|VIRIN:
|230628-A-XO066-1055
|Resolution:
|2847x3648
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
