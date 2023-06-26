Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion Change of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion Change of Command ceremony

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Lt. Col. Anthony Williams, the outgoing 3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. William Shoemate II, the 188th Infantry Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Higley, the 188th IN BDE senior enlisted advisor, before conducting a Change of Command ceremony at the Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart June 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 09:02
    Photo ID: 7887426
    VIRIN: 230628-A-XO066-1055
    Resolution: 2847x3648
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US 
    This work, 3rd Battalion, 345th Regiment Training Support Battalion Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ChangeOfCommand
    #188thINBDE
    #ReadyForBattle

