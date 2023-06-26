A formation of two KC-135 Stratotankers, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, and two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, soar through the sky at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 27, 2023. This marked the 100th year of aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7887418
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-UV792-1025
|Resolution:
|8076x5384
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Centennial Contact: Minot AFB flyover [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
