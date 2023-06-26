Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Centennial Contact: Minot AFB flyover [Image 2 of 3]

    Operation Centennial Contact: Minot AFB flyover

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of two KC-135 Stratotankers, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, and two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, soar through the sky at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 27, 2023. This marked the 100th year of aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:43
