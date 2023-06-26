Team Minot members watch as two KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, and two B-52 H Stratofortresses assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing fly overhead at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 27, 2023. This Agile Combat Exercise has been completed for the last 100 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:43 Photo ID: 7887417 VIRIN: 230627-F-UV792-1007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Centennial Contact: Minot AFB flyover [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.