    NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    1st. Shaun Collins, 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, congratulates Sgt. Ignacia E. Gonzalez, 369th Sustainment Brigade, during an NCO Induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

