Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie J. Gabriel, senior enlisted leader, 595th Transportation Brigade, and featured speaker for the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO Induction ceremony, receives a memento from Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis L. Moss, senior enlisted leader, 369th Sustainment Brigade, during an NCO Induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7887347
|VIRIN:
|230628-D-VN697-7418
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
