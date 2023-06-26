Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie J. Gabriel, senior enlisted leader, 595th Transportation Brigade, and featured speaker for the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO Induction ceremony, receives a memento from Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis L. Moss, senior enlisted leader, 369th Sustainment Brigade, during an NCO Induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 07:47
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

