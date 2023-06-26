Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

SASEBO, Japan (June 15, 2023) - Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander,
Expeditionary Strike Group 7, speaks with the crew of the on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) during an all-hands call while in port Sasebo, June 15, 2023. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is an operational command based out of Okinawa and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. Seventh Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)
