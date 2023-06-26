Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS Rushmore (LSD 47) [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (June 15, 2023) - Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander,
    Expeditionary Strike Group 7, speaks with the crew of the on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) during an all-hands call while in port Sasebo, June 15, 2023. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is an operational command based out of Okinawa and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. Seventh Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 7887319
    VIRIN: 230615-N-SS370-1053
    Resolution: 3447x2758
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS Rushmore (LSD 47) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    Amphibious
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT