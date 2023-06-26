Alaska Army National Guard Participates in Khaan Quest 23 for 20 Year Anniversary of AKSPP

Alaska Army National Guard Chaplain (Maj.) Sean Crow, with the 49th Missile Defense Battalion, talks with Alaska Army National Guard Sgt.1st Class Addison Valentine, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 38th Troop Command, during Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise June 27, 2023, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Approximately 200 U.S. personnel and a total of 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peacekeeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

