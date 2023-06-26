Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Participates in Khaan Quest 23 for 20 Year Anniversary of AKSPP [Image 14 of 18]

    Alaska Army National Guard Participates in Khaan Quest 23 for 20 Year Anniversary of AKSPP

    ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st class Justin Whitehead, left, with the 49th Missile Defense Battalion, from Fort Greely, Alaska, and Maj. Andrew Adam, with the Alaska Army National Guard 38 Troop Command, adds information to a map during Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise June 27, 2023, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Approximately 200 U.S. personnel and a total of 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peacekeeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 06:52
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-DX219-1015
    Location: ULAANBAATAR, MN 
    training
    spp
    AlaskaNationalGuard
    Khaanquest
    akspp
    Alaska armynationalguard

