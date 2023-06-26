Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Georgian Shield 2023 [Image 6 of 14]

    Operation Georgian Shield 2023

    BATUMI, GEORGIA

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mykaela Martin 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Georgian Fire and Rescue members render aid to a casualty in a practice medical exercise during Operation Georgian Shield on June 14, 2023, in Batumi, Georgia. Georgian Shield is an interagency exercise conducted by U.S. Special Forces and Georgian agencies collaborating to train on modern trauma practices and advanced first aid techniques. Exercises such as this build interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces and enhance the resiliency and hone the skills of the Georgian population to respond to crisis. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mykaela Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Location: BATUMI, GE 
