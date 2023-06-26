Operation Georgian Shield 2023

A Georgian Military Police officer and member of the Georgian National Guard incorporate first aid steps in a practice lane during Operation Georgian Shield on June 14, 2023, in Batumi, Georgia. Georgian Shield is an interagency exercise conducted by U.S. Special Forces and Georgian agencies collaborating to train on modern trauma practices and advanced first aid techniques. Exercises such as this build interoperability between U.S. and partner nation forces and enhance the resiliency and hone the skills of the Georgian population to respond to crisis. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mykaela Martin)

