USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese nationals during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam

230627-N-AR554-1153 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 27, 2023) Karl Van den Bossche, right, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Phillip Chitty, from Jacksonville, Florida, while touring the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while at anchor in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit, June 27, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

