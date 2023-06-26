Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese nationals during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 31 of 31]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese nationals during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230627-N-AR554-1153 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 27, 2023) Karl Van den Bossche, right, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Phillip Chitty, from Jacksonville, Florida, while touring the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while at anchor in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit, June 27, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 7887169
    VIRIN: 230627-N-AR554-1153
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.77 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese nationals during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Da Nang
    Vietnam
    U.S. Navy
    Port Visit
    Keywords: USS Ronald Reagan

