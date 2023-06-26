USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese nationals during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam

230627-N-AR554-1162 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 27, 2023) Karl Van den Bossche, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam, watches a video about President Ronald Reagan in the ship’s museum aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour while at anchor in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit, June 27, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

