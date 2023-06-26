USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Vietnamese nationals during Da Nang port visit

230627-N-FQ639-1067 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 27, 2023) Vietnamese guests pose for a photo on the flight deck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while anchored in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit, June 27, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

