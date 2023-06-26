NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2023) A U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) led by U.S. Senator Mike Crapo visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda on June 26, 2023. The CODEL received a tour of base facilities and discussion on mission capabilities, followed by a tour of the NATO Marathi Pier Complex that included a visit with Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728). NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

