NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2023) Capt. John Roussakies, commanding officer, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728), greets U.S. Senator Mike Crapo and other members of a U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on June 26, 2023. NSA Souda Bay hosted the CODEL, providing a tour of base facilities and discussion on mission capabilities, a tour of the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, and a visit with Sailors assigned to the USS Florida. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

