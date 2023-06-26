Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation [Image 2 of 6]

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation

    GREECE

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2023) A U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) led by U.S. Senator Mike Crapo visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda on June 26, 2023. The CODEL received a tour of base facilities and discussion on mission capabilities, followed by a tour of the NATO Marathi Pier Complex that included a visit with Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728). NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 04:22
    Photo ID: 7887101
    VIRIN: 230626-N-EM691-2016
    Resolution: 4861x3241
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation
    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation
    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation
    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation
    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation
    NSA Souda Bay welcomes U.S. Congressional Delegation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    EURAFCENT
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT