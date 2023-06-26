V3/6: Demo Range

U.S. Marines trigger an explosive during a demolition range at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2023. At demolition ranges, Marines rehearse clearing, removing, and breaching obstacles in combat scenarios to enable maneuver forces. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

