    V3/6: Demo Range [Image 10 of 13]

    V3/6: Demo Range

    JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine prepares explosives during a demolition range at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 21, 2023. At demolition ranges, Marines rehearse clearing, removing, and breaching obstacles in combat scenarios to enable maneuver forces. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 7887066
    VIRIN: 230621-M-AG307-1373
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V3/6: Demo Range [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3d Battalion
    Marines
    6th Marines
    2D MARDIV
    3D MARDIV

