V3/6: Demo Range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Arneze Rush prepares detonating cord for a demolition range at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 21, 2023. At demolition ranges, Marines rehearse clearing, removing, and breaching obstacles in combat scenarios to enable maneuver forces. Rush, a native of St. Louis, is a combat engineer with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

