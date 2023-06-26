Engineman 3rd Class Gelmond Bridgewater, assigned to the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 48), poses for a photo with Lt. Swider Thorsten during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) June 29, 2023. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP