Sasebo-based Sailors and family members pledge the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) June 29, 2023. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

