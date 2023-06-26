Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    117th MPAD Redeployment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    117th MPAD Redeployment Ceremony

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Distinguished Guests and family members celebrate the return of Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers from the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 103rd Troop Command, during a redeployment ceremony at Pearl City, Hawaii, June 28th, 2023. These Soldiers of the 117th MPAD returned from a deployment to Poland for nine months in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 02:50
    Photo ID: 7887042
    VIRIN: 230628-Z-LU739-1195
    Resolution: 6542x3551
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th MPAD Redeployment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    117th MPAD Redeployment Welcoming
    117th MPAD Redeployment Welcoming
    117th MPAD Redeployment Welcoming
    117th MPAD Redeployment Welcoming
    117th MPAD Redeployment Welcoming
    117th MPAD Redeployment Ceremony
    117th MPAD Redeployment Ceremony
    117th MPAD Redeployment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redeployment
    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    HIARNG
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT