117th MPAD Redeployment Ceremony

Distinguished Guests and family members celebrate the return of Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers from the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 103rd Troop Command, during a redeployment ceremony at Pearl City, Hawaii, June 28th, 2023. These Soldiers of the 117th MPAD returned from a deployment to Poland for nine months in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US