U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation Visits Sasebo

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to CFAS, Capt. Antonio Hyde, deputy commodore of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, and U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation (STAFFDEL) officials pose for a photo during a luncheon in Sasebo, Japan June 28, 2023. The STAFFDEL officials visited Sasebo as participants of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Kakehashi Project which is designed to promote better understanding of Japanese politics, society, culture, history and foreign policy by representatives of North American nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

