    U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation Visits Sasebo [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation Visits Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks to U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation (STAFFDEL) officials during a luncheon in Sasebo, Japan June 28, 2023. The STAFFDEL officials visited Sasebo as participants of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Kakehashi Project which is designed to promote better understanding of Japanese politics, society, culture, history and foreign policy by representatives of North American nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 7887026
    VIRIN: 230628-N-CA060-1025
    Resolution: 4581x3035
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation Visits Sasebo [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    meeting
    luncheon
    MOFA

