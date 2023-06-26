U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation Visits Sasebo

Capt. Antonio Hyde, deputy commodore of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, speaks to U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation (STAFFDEL) officials during a luncheon in Sasebo, Japan June 28, 2023. The STAFFDEL officials visited Sasebo as participants of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Kakehashi Project which is designed to promote better understanding of Japanese politics, society, culture, history and foreign policy by representatives of North American nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

