ESL Sailors Clean Up Jones Road Beach

JONES BEACH, Guam (June 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a photo after volunteering with Harvest Baptist Church to clean up a campsite for an upcoming children’s summer camp, June 17, after Typhoon Mawar passed over the Island of Guam. A dual-status command, comprising both Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific's Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard Forces in support of the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support to the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response recovery. (Courtesy Photo)

