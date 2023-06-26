Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU

    CORAL SEA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (June 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a mass casualty drill in the ship’s primary triage, while sailing in the Coral Sea, June 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 23:51
    Photo ID: 7887001
    VIRIN: 230627-N-BX791-1112
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU
    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU
    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU
    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU
    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU
    USS America Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill Alongside the 31st MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Triage
    Mass Casualty
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT